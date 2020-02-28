Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Family Church
2515 W. Palatine Road
Inverness , IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Kizior
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith C. Kizior

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith C. Kizior Obituary
Judith C. Kizior, 73, of Inverness, IL. Beloved wife of Ronald. Loving mother of Shari Matelski-Duffy. Cherished grandmother of Lara and Deirdre Duffy. Preceded in death by her husband Roger Matelski. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Judith's name to Holy Family Church, Inverness. Visitation Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2-8 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Family and friends will meet Monday, March 2nd at Holy Family Church, 2515 W. Palatine Road, Inverness for visitation from 9:30 AM until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment All Saints Mausoleum. 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now