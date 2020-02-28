|
Judith C. Kizior, 73, of Inverness, IL. Beloved wife of Ronald. Loving mother of Shari Matelski-Duffy. Cherished grandmother of Lara and Deirdre Duffy. Preceded in death by her husband Roger Matelski. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Judith's name to Holy Family Church, Inverness. Visitation Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2-8 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Family and friends will meet Monday, March 2nd at Holy Family Church, 2515 W. Palatine Road, Inverness for visitation from 9:30 AM until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment All Saints Mausoleum. 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2020