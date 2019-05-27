|
|
The Honorable Judith Cohen, nee Schakner, 74, loving mother of Michael (Pamela) Cohen and Marc (Dawn) Cohen; cherished "Juju" of Franki and Gabi; devoted daughter of the late Toby and Jack Schakner; dear sister of the late Melinda (Egon) Kahn; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Private Funeral Service. For Shiva information and condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 27, 2019