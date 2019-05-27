Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Cohen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Cohen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Judith Cohen Obituary
The Honorable Judith Cohen, nee Schakner, 74, loving mother of Michael (Pamela) Cohen and Marc (Dawn) Cohen; cherished "Juju" of Franki and Gabi; devoted daughter of the late Toby and Jack Schakner; dear sister of the late Melinda (Egon) Kahn; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Private Funeral Service. For Shiva information and condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now