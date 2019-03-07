Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Judith Covey Carson of Skokie died on January 6, 2019. She was born in Minneapolis on May 15, 1948. She is survived by her husband Tom and two children, Nora and Dan. She received a Ph.D. from Brown University and worked for many years as a software designer/architect. Visitation Saturday, March 16, 2019, 1:00 p.m. until time of her memorial service 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3627 Golf Road, Evanston, Illinois 60203. for more information, please visit www.donnellanfuneral.com or call (847) 675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 7 to Mar. 14, 2019
