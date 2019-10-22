Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:30 PM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
Interment
Following Services
Shalom Memorial Park
Judith D. Strauss Obituary
Judith D Strauss, nee Siegel, 69, beloved wife and best friend of Larry for 47 wonderful years; loving mother of Robyn Strauss and Bari (Brad) Cohen; cherished GaGa of Maddyn and Beckett Cohen; devoted daughter of the late Helen and Harold Siegel; dear sister of Sharon (Steve) Kuhn and Eileen (Dov) Kahana; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many. Chapel service Wednesday 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ivy Brain Tumor Center (www.ivybraintumorcenter.org). For information and condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 22, 2019
