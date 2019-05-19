|
Beloved daughter of the late Melvin and Muriel Wehrmeister. Dear sister of the late Diane Knopf. Survuved by her brother in law William (Suzanne) Knopf. Cherished aunt of Pamela Russell, Melinda (John) Gorney, William (Kelly) Knopf, Jr, and Kenneth (Julie) Knopf. Grand aunt and cousin of many. Judy had retired from School District 83 after 34 years of service. She was a very active member of Resurrection Lutheran Church of Franklin Park, and a Past Honor Queen of Bethel 41 Job's Daughters. Judy had a passion for traveling and was an avid Cubs fan. Visitation Monday, May 20, 2019 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home 9568 Belmont Ave., Franklin Park. Funeral service Tuesday, May 21, 2019 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to in Judy's name appreciated. For info please call (847) 678-1950 or www.sax-tiedemann.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019