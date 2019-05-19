Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home
9568 Belmont Avenue
Franklin Park, IL 60131
(847) 678-1950
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Wehrmeister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith D. Wehrmeister

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Judith D. Wehrmeister Obituary
Beloved daughter of the late Melvin and Muriel Wehrmeister. Dear sister of the late Diane Knopf. Survuved by her brother in law William (Suzanne) Knopf. Cherished aunt of Pamela Russell, Melinda (John) Gorney, William (Kelly) Knopf, Jr, and Kenneth (Julie) Knopf. Grand aunt and cousin of many. Judy had retired from School District 83 after 34 years of service. She was a very active member of Resurrection Lutheran Church of Franklin Park, and a Past Honor Queen of Bethel 41 Job's Daughters. Judy had a passion for traveling and was an avid Cubs fan. Visitation Monday, May 20, 2019 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home 9568 Belmont Ave., Franklin Park. Funeral service Tuesday, May 21, 2019 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to in Judy's name appreciated. For info please call (847) 678-1950 or www.sax-tiedemann.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now