Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63130
314-721-1870
Judith Davis
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Lupton Funeral Home
7233 Delmar Blvd
Saint Louis, MO
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Kenilworth Union Church
211 Kenilworth Ave
Kenilworth, IL
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Glen View Club
100 Golf Road
Golf, IL
View Map
Judith Davis Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Judith Davis (nee Brenneman) of Winnetka IL and Kiawah Island SC. Judy was the beloved wife of William L. Davis III, and the loving mother of Grant (Kimberly) Davis. She took great joy in her grandchildren Abby, Luke and Zack Davis. Born in Millersville, PA, Judy was the dear sister of brother Jay (the late Marie) Brenneman and late Janice (the late John) Duffey. Judy was an avid tennis player, where she loved beating the younger teams with her clever moves and perseverance. Judy made life-long friends on and off the court. Her hospitality was legendary, and her laugh infectious. She never met a dessert she didn't love. Judy will be laid to rest in Oak Hill Cemetery in Kirkwood, Missouri on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in a private service for family only. Prior to that there will be a memorial service for friends and family at Lupton Funeral Home, 7233 Delmar Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63130 at 10:30 in the morning with a reception to follow. A celebration of Judy's life will be held on Tuesday, July 30 at 2:00 at the Kenilworth Union Church, 211 Kenilworth Ave, Kenilworth IL 60043. Reception will follow at about 3:00 at the Glen View Club. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Judy Davis at the University of Chicago Medicine. Checks may be made payable to the "University of Chicago Medicine" and sent to the following address: University of Chicago Gift Administration and Business Data, Judy Davis Memorial, 5235 S. Harper Court, 4th Floor, Chicago, IL 60615 Or to Thoracic Oncology Program at NorthShore University HealthSystem. Checks to the NorthShore Foundation, 1033 University Place, Suite 450, Evanston, IL60201. Information: www.DonellanFuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 28 to Aug. 1, 2019
