Dell'Orfanello, Judith (nee Kopsky), beloved daughter of the late Joseph and the late Helen Kopsky; loving mother of Sharon (Mark) Allgeier, Carol Power and Gary (Michelle) Dell'Orfanello; cherished sister of Phillip Kopsky, Bonni Van Eck, the late Edward and the late Larry Kopsky; Nana to five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; aunt and cousin to many. Judy loved singing, and for many years was an active member of the St. Gall Catholic church choir, as well as the St. Gall theater guild. Judy also sang at St. Richard Parish, where she was also a lector. Born on the North side of Chicago in November of 1940, her parents moved to the growing Southwest side of Chicago. After graduating from Maria High School in 1957, Judy started and stayed in the workforce for 49 ½ years with companies Liquid Carbonic, Lag Drug, Rockwell International, and Fashion Bed Group. Judy was a member of the Stella Doro's Fedoras chapter of the Red Hatters, sang with the Double Nickel Chorus of Evergreen Park, and also enjoyed movie musicals, Broadway shows. Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. at Richard Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5725 S. Pulaski Rd. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. For info (773) 767-4730 or www.rjmodellfh.com
