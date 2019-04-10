|
Judith Dwyer RN was born to Kathryn (Welsch) and James Dwyer on July 28, 1944 in Chicago, Il. She passed February 9 in hospice care in Boca Raton FL. Judy was a retired flight and emergency room nurse and a passionate dog lover, fostering countless dogs. Surviving are many cousins in the USA and Ireland. A memorial Mass will be celebrated April 13 at St. Thomas the Apostle, Crystal Lake IL at 10:30 AM. Internment will be private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2019