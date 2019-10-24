|
Dr. Judith E. Kniffin, MD (nee Meissner), age 69, of Naperville, IL passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. She was born on October 20, 1950 in Chicago, IL. Judy is survived by her sister, Linda (Rick Miller) Meissner; co-workers, caregivers and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Andy Kniffin; parents George and Angeline (nee Chibucos) Meissner and her beloved cat, Robbie. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Dr., Naperville. Additional visitation Monday, 10:30 a.m. until the time of service 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Wheatland Township Cemetery, Naperville. Memorials in Judy's name may be made to A.D.O.P.T. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019