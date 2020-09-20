1/1
Judith E. Yurman
Judith "Judie" E. Yurman, nee Muha, age 73, of Homewood, IL, passed away on September 8th, 2020, with family by her side, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife and eternal soulmate of Elliott Yurman; loving mother of Lauren Yurman and the late Jennifer Joy Yurman; and treasured bonus mom of Molly Horan. Judie's greatest joy in life seemed to be delighting others and making them feel special-whether by always remembering to send a birthday card (and flowers and a cake and...) or hosting a show-stopping holiday dinner. She was the epitome of thoughtfulness, always putting others' needs before hers-even through all of her own losses and struggles. Judie loved to cook, host gatherings, garden, play board games, dance, shop, listen to music, go to the beach, and spend time with her family. She expressed her creativity and playfulness through her home decor, fashion, and poetry. Judie was somehow both a goody two-shoes and a rebel all wrapped up in one. A funny, caring, patient person-she was a great listener and always knew how to make you feel better. May her soul rest in peace with her inner circle, whose house she made a home. May her memory be a blessing to all who knew her. The Yurman family invites everyone to share condolences and memories of Judie by signing her obituary guestbook on www.legacy.com. A private service will be held by family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Cancer Support Center of Homewood (cancersupportcenter.org).


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 19, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Rest In Peace Judie
Mary, Kerry, and Jayla
Neighbor
September 19, 2020
Judy always had a great smile and something nice to say! I am fortunate to have known her. Prayers and hugs to the Yurman family. So sorry for your loss.
Ron Wexler
Friend
