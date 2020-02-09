Home

Cremation Society of Illinois
736 W. Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 281-5058
Judith Esther Stevens Obituary
Judith "Judy" Esther Stevens, 69; formerly of Canada (Toronto, London, Yellowknife, and Vancouver), Taiwan, England, New York City, Curacao, and Singapore; passed away peacefully in Chicago, February 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of 46 years of Thomas Robert Stevens; devoted mother of Meredith Elizabeth Stevens and Gillian Anne (Andrew) Eastman; adoring grandmother of Benjamin Andrew Eastman and Charles Christopher Eastman; dear sister of Roberta (the late Barry) Dubiner, Elaine Myers, and Larry (Sheli) Myers; trusted aunt and sister-in-law, kindred spirit to many. Daughter of the late Myer Myers and Ella Pancer Myers. Her family would especially like to thank Molly Brewster of JourneyCare and Drs. Mary Mulcahy and Ann Mellott of Northwestern Memorial Hospital for the care and support they provided Judy and her family throughout the past five years. Per Judy's wishes there will not be a funeral, private services have been held. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to Northwestern University's Lurie Cancer Center, specifically stomach cancer research (wewill.northwestern.edu/lurie). Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020
