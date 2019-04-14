|
Judith Grimes Bertacchi, 80; Child Development Specialist; of Wilmette, formerly of Chicago; passed away peacefully April 12, 2019. A graduate of Barat College, Judith earned her master's degree from the Erikson Institute and served as Director of the Virginia Frank Child Dev't Center. She later served as VP for Direct Service Programs at The Ounce of Prevention Fund and also as a consultant, specializing in Reflective Supervision. Preceded in death by husband of 47 years, John A. Bertacchi, devoted mother of Jennifer (the late William Needham) Bertacchi and Sarah (Alan) Gathright; loving grandmother of Riley Needham and Ryder, Phoebe, and Mia Gathright. Dear sister of Patricia (the late Don) Smith and Daryl (the late Matt) Boylan, daughter of the late John Patrick Grimes and Ruth Ryder Grimes (nee Riley). Interment of cremated remains at Calvary Cemetery followed by memorial service, late spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to www.thekedziecenter.org. For information: Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2019