Judith Gassel Ephraim, beloved wife of Dr. Zachary Ephraim and the late Milton Gassel. Dear Mother of Garry (Debra), James (Pamela) and Robert (Heidi) Gassel. Adoring Grandmother of Darcy (Reza Barissi), Cole, Katie (Jeff Phillips), Sammi, Madison and Ben, and loving Great grandmother of Teddy. Fond daughter of the late Jacob and Fanny Baskin, and sister of the late Manfred Baskin. In order to keep everyone safe and healthy a graveside service Wednesday at 10 AM will be private. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to your favorite charity
or the Joe Biden campaign. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
