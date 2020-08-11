1/1
Judith Gassel Ephraim
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Gassel Ephraim, beloved wife of Dr. Zachary Ephraim and the late Milton Gassel. Dear Mother of Garry (Debra), James (Pamela) and Robert (Heidi) Gassel. Adoring Grandmother of Darcy (Reza Barissi), Cole, Katie (Jeff Phillips), Sammi, Madison and Ben, and loving Great grandmother of Teddy. Fond daughter of the late Jacob and Fanny Baskin, and sister of the late Manfred Baskin. In order to keep everyone safe and healthy a graveside service Wednesday at 10 AM will be private. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to your favorite charity or the Joe Biden campaign. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved