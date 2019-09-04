|
(nee Phillips) Age 79 Loving mother of Linda (Dr. John) Perryman, and Daniel (Liz) Grennan. Cherished grandma of Brian and Nicole Grennan, Sean and Katie Perryman. Dear sister of the late John (Diane) Phillips. Beloved aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Always the first to arrive and last to leave, Judy was the life of the party. She acquired many unique nicknames over the years, and will be deeply missed by her friends and family. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019