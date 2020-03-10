|
Judith Guerine, nee Martucci; Beloved wife of Robert; Loving mother of Nicole (Jayson) Koszuta and James; Dear daughter of the late William and Josephine Martucci; Dear sister of Rosemary (late Louis) Narcisi and the late William Martucci; Loving cousin and friend to many; Funeral Thursday, March 12, 2020 10:30 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St., Roselle (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) Ralph Massey Funeral Director. Chapel Service to begin at 11:30 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For info (630) 889-1700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2020