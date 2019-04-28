|
Judith H. Karzen, nee Hanelin. Loving wife of Michael Karzen. Devoted mother of Harriet (Jeffrey) Nemetz, Rachel Karzen and Aviva (Doni) Cohen. Proud grandmother of Ari, Zoe, Gabriel, Micah, Joey and Dolly. Dear sister of Nancy (Sigmund) Steinfink. Beloved aunt to Jacob (Melissa), Debbie and Marci (Bat). Service Monday 10 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Memorials in her memory to the JDRF, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004, www.jdrf.org and to Les Turner ALS Foundation, 5550 W. Touhy Avenue, Suite 302, Skokie, IL 60077, www.lesturnerals.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Skokie Chapel 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019