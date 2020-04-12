|
Judith Haggerty, age 75, Entered Eternal Life on March 29, 2020; Beloved sister of Thomas (Karen) Haggerty, Maureen (Jim) Casey, John (the late Donna) Haggerty, Frank (Marilyn) Haggerty, and the late Trish Carrington; Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews; Fondly remembered by her aunt Kay and many cousins; All services private, however Judith's Family will plan a memorial service to be held at a future date; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home; For info: 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020