Judith Hershenhorn
Judith Holmberg Hershenhorn, age 57, of Naples, Florida and Lake Forest, Illinois. Beloved wife of Robert Gene Hershenhorn; loving mother of Sarah Holmberg Hershenhorn and the late Benjamin Holmberg Hershenhorn; devoted daughter of Inez and the late Thomas Holmberg; dear stepmother of Lindsay Hershenhorn and Alexis Ross; proud grandmother of Oliver Hershenhorn and Ford Ross; dear sister of Thomas, Michael (Louise) and Peter Holmberg; fond aunt of Annie, Hope, Tommy, Billy, Johnny and Danny, Rebecca, Louisa, Bobby and Max Holmberg. Visitation Saturday, June 15, 2019, 9:30 a.m. until time of the Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at Saints Faith, Hope & Charity Church, 191 Linden Street, Winnetka, IL 60093. Private family interment, Lake Forest Cemetery. Info: 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 13 to June 14, 2019
