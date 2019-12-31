Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Orchard Church
768 Ridgeview Dr.
McHenry, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
4:00 PM
The Orchard Church
768 Ridgeview Dr.
McHenry, IL
Judith Hubbard Obituary
Judith "Judy" Hubbard (nee Leber), 76, of Wonder Lake, died Saturday, December 28, 2019. Wife of the late James A.; mom of Steve, David, and the late Diane and Joy; grandma of Christopher (Megan) and Daniel; great grandma of six; sister of Charles "Charlie" and the late Patricia; aunt of Carol Brooks, Howard Splinter, and Christopher and Timothy Leber; and good friend of Carrie. Visitation Saturday, January 4, from 12 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 4 p.m., at The Orchard Church 768 Ridgeview Dr., McHenry, IL. Private interment Windridge Memorial Park, Cary. Memorials to Feed My Starving Children, www.FMSC.org, or to the family, appreciated. Online condolences, www.HamsherLakeside.com, information, 847-587-2100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 31, 2019
