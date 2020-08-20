Judith L. Bungert (née Conti), age 71, suddenly late of Tinley Park. Beloved wife of the late James J. Bungert; devoted daughter of the late Francis J. "Pennies" and Emily V. "Molly" (née Mizgata) Conti; dear friend of Keith Jodway and Patricia Hajden; kind cousin of many. Judith was an English teacher at Robeson High School in Englewood, with over 30 years of dedicated service with Chicago Public Schools. Visitation Friday from 4 - 8 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday, 10:00 a.m., at Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 14318 S. LaGrange Rd. (Northbound traffic: U-turn permitted at 143rd St.) Orland Park. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. (708) 460-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com