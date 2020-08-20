1/
Judith J. Bungert
1949 - 2020
Judith L. Bungert (née Conti), age 71, suddenly late of Tinley Park. Beloved wife of the late James J. Bungert; devoted daughter of the late Francis J. "Pennies" and Emily V. "Molly" (née Mizgata) Conti; dear friend of Keith Jodway and Patricia Hajden; kind cousin of many. Judith was an English teacher at Robeson High School in Englewood, with over 30 years of dedicated service with Chicago Public Schools. Visitation Friday from 4 - 8 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday, 10:00 a.m., at Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 14318 S. LaGrange Rd. (Northbound traffic: U-turn permitted at 143rd St.) Orland Park. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. (708) 460-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Thornridge Funeral Home of Orland Park
AUG
22
Funeral service
Thornridge Funeral Home of Orland Park
Funeral services provided by
Thornridge Funeral Home of Orland Park
14318 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 460-2300
Memories & Condolences

August 19, 2020
She didn't play with her students, I had her for Honors English and she made you earn your grade. Class of 1990. Prayers for her family & friends
Dionna Jackson-Richardson
Student
August 19, 2020
Ms. Bungert....36 years ago, you gave me a huge hug, told me that you were proud of me and wished me the best. You were a great teacher and an even greater woman. I will miss you. RIP
36 years ago, you hugged me and sent me off into the world. I will never forget you, Ms. Bungert. RIP
Wonderful Watson, CPA
Student
August 19, 2020
The sweetest lady this side of Heaven. Ms. B was an awesome educator, mentor, and friend. My heartfelt condolences to the family, and Mr. Keith, I am hugging you with my prayers.
April Love
Student
August 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Thornridge Funeral Home
