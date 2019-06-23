|
Judith J. Drumm (nee Haselberger), age 67, of Oak Forest. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence D. Drumm; loving mother of Laura (Josh) Bonkowski and Nancy (Brandon Shirley) Drumm; cherished grandmother of Hunter and Lily Bonkowski; dearest sister of Diane (Mike) Matt and Carol (Robert) Pytlik. Judith loved sewing, quilting and her grandchildren. Funeral Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. from the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Forest to St. Damian Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Cedar Park Cemetery. Visitation Monday, June 24, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. For information, call (708) 687-2990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019