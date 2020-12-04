Judith J. Parsons of Lakewood, Colorado, passed away peacefully on November 18th at the age of 84.
Judy was born in Oak Park, Illinois, the third of four children, to Eleanor and Charles Joern. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Patricia Schloot. She is survived by her sister Virginia Allinson and her younger brother, Charles Joern; her five children, Kim Klocke (David), Topper Parsons, Cindy Parsons, Peter Parsons and Dan Parsons (Melissa); seven grandchildren: Kirk, Kate, John, Erica, Max, Molly and Iris; and 6 great-grandchildren: Leah, Collin, Jack, Ada, Ellie and Owen.
Judy's kind, compassionate and loving spirit shone brightly throughout her life. She spread joy among family, friends and strangers alike through her good-natured kindness, down-to-earth character, sense of humor, sincerity, charming quirkiness and seemingly endless generosity. She honored her upbringing, faith and nature by striving to be a good and decent person each and every day, spending a lifetime caring for those nearest to her, while welcoming many others into her world with open arms and an open mind. She will be dearly missed.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org/donate
) or the Lewy Body Dementia Association (https://www.lbda.org/donate
). Full obituary at dignitymemorial.com
