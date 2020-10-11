Judith K. Hirsh nee Kitz, 87. Beloved wife of the late Solomon I. Hirsh. Loving mother of Paula (James) Schriner and Adam (Jodi Epstein) Hirsh. Proud grandmother of Jacob and Maxwell Schriner and Sarah and Rebecca Hirsh. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 www.curealz.org/giving/donate/
and Evanston In School Music Association (EISMA), P.O. Box 1945, Evanston, IL 60204 http://www.eismaconcerts.org/
To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com