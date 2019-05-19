Home

Judith Kearns of Northfield, avid gardener, birder, and lover of nature, passed away peacefully May 14. Preceded in death by her parents Dr. John Edward Kearns and Louise Kearns (nee Hassel) and many beloved pets, Judy was survived by her brothers David and Edward and their families. She will be missed by all who knew her. Memorial donations may be made to The Cornell Lab of Ornithology or . Interment will be private. Information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019
