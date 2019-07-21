Home

Judith L. (Cappetta) Gorman


1940 - 2019
Judith L. (Cappetta) Gorman Obituary
Loving wife of Thomas E. Gorman for 55 years; Beloved mother of Carrie (John) Knox, Thomas J. (and the late Paula) Gorman, Kelly C. Gorman and Paula M. Gorman; Cherished grandma of Michael T. Ewers and Claire E. Ewers; Proud sister of Fredrick "Butch" (Linda) Cappetta; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; Devoted animal lover of many cherished pets and had a true green thumb for gardening; Proud and dedicated supporter of Park Lawn; In accordance with Judy's wishes, there will be no Funeral services, but her family would welcome donations to Park Lawn Association in her name, 10833 S. LaPorte Oak Lawn, IL 60453 would be appreciated; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home; For Funeral Info 708-422-2700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019
