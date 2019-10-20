Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Judith Lewin, née Langert, 81. Devoted and dedicated mother of Stanton (Terri) Lewin and Stephanie (Roger Bonds) Conran; cherished and fun-loving grandmother of Alexa and Matthew Lewin, Carly and Victoria Conran; beloved wife of the late Gerald Levant; caring sister of the late Hurley Langert and Marcia Kadetz; treasured catmom of Tali; will be deeply missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Judith was a fiercely loyal friend to many and a dedicated volunteer at Misericordia. She worked for many years at Park School in Evanston, teaching and enhancing the lives of mentally handicapped students. Funeral service Tues, Oct. 22, 10 AM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Misericordia, www.misericordia.com, or the Anti-Cruelty Society, www.anticruelty.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
