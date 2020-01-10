|
Judith L Ostopchik passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the age of 74 in Hoffman Estates, IL. Judy was born December 28, 1943 in Elmhurst, IL to the late Paul and Pearl Popp.
She was preceded in death by her son Mark Ostopchik, her sister Marlene Larsen and her parents. She is survived by her son Gary Ostopchik, her sister Donna Topole and extended family and friends.
She was a loving mother and sister and will be remembered by her nieces and nephews as a fun aunt who always had candy in a drawer for them and a smile in her heart.
Services will be private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 10, 2020