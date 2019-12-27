Home

Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 779-4411
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Christina Church
Judith L. Zylinski Obituary
Judith L. "Judy" Zylinski, nee Christensen. Beloved wife of the late Scotty. Loving sister of Mary Ellen Harbuck. Dear aunt of Sean (Erin) Nolan and Melissa Kemmerer. Kind great aunt of Kate Leah Kemmerer. Visitation Monday 9:00 a.m. until time of prayers 10:30 a.m. at Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave. to St. Christina Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. 773-779-4411
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 27, 2019
