Judith Lee Slotnick, 67, loving daughter of the late Miriam and the late George Slotnick. Dear sister of the late Dana Chess. Caring sister-in-law of Paul Chess, fond niece of Harriet Wolf and many aunts and uncles who predeceased her. Loving and attentive cousin and friend to many. Judy experienced many challenges in life but met them with determination, optimism, intelligence, and good humor. Service Wednesday 11AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Menorah Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the ARK, 6450 N. California Ave., Chicago, IL 60645, www.arkchicago.org.Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2020