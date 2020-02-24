Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
View Map

Judith Lee Slotnick

Add a Memory
Judith Lee Slotnick Obituary
Judith Lee Slotnick, 67, loving daughter of the late Miriam and the late George Slotnick. Dear sister of the late Dana Chess. Caring sister-in-law of Paul Chess, fond niece of Harriet Wolf and many aunts and uncles who predeceased her. Loving and attentive cousin and friend to many. Judy experienced many challenges in life but met them with determination, optimism, intelligence, and good humor. Service Wednesday 11AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Menorah Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the ARK, 6450 N. California Ave., Chicago, IL 60645, www.arkchicago.org.Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now