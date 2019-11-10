|
|
Judith Lerner, nee Perlow, age 77, of Chicago, devoted daughter of the late Mildred and the late Leo Perlow; loving mother of Margo (Jeffrey) Proeh, Nathan (Andrea) Lerner, Joshua (Lizabeth) Lerner, and Beth Lerner; adored grandmother of Austin, Alec, Gabrielle, and Gavin Proeh, Michael and Zachary Lerner, and Julien Lerner; cherished sister of Arlene (Phil) Lieb, Jim (Sandra Allen) Perlow, Burton Perlow, Mark Perlow, and Earl (Grant Kaufman) Perlow; treasured aunt, great aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Special appreciation to Judy's wonderful and incredible caregivers Rovie, Maria, and Brenda. Judy had a loving, kind, and generous nature, which always will be remembered. Graveside service Monday, 12 Noon at Westlawn Cemetery, Section C, 7801 W. Montrose, Norridge. A memorial service will immediately follow at 1:45 p.m., Am Shalom, 840 Vernon Avenue, Glencoe. The family will receive condolonces following the memorial service in the Crown Room at Am Shalom. In lieu of flowers, Sloan Kettering, MSK Ovarian, 1275 York Ave, New York, NY 10065. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019