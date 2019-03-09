Dr. Judith Louise Bolton, PhD, 56, at home in Chicago, March 5, 2019, as a result of complications from breast cancer.Judy was pre-deceased by her mother, Wilma, in November, 2000. She leaves her father, Dr. James R. Bolton and his wife, Ingrid Crowther, of Edmonton, her brother Tom Bolton, his wife Jacqueline Taylor-Bolton and their three children, James, Sasha and Jacqueline, of Scarborough, a step-brother, Christopher Crowther of Edmonton, and numerous Bolton and Hall aunts, uncles and cousins from across North America and the UK. Judy's family is especially grateful to the hospitals, doctors and nurses who supported Judy with competence and compassion over the past six years, and they especially want to recognize Judy's "family of friends". Without this core of steadfast female friends, Judy's quality of life would have been different. They 'showed up' for her, selflessly, constantly, and lovingly. Judy could not have asked for more. Donations may be made to the "University of Illinois Foundation for the benefit of the Professor Judy L. Bolton Medicinal Chemistry and Pharmacology Fund" at 1305 West Green Street, Urbana, IL 61801. Services honouring Judy's life will be held in Chicago at 3:00 on Monday March 11th at the College of Pharmacy at UIC, 833 South Wood Street, Room 134-1, and in Ontario and Edmonton at later dates. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary