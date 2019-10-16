Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Judith Lynn Feirstein, nee Mitchel, age 79, of Buffalo Grove, formerly of Morton Grove, beloved wife of the late Calman; loving mother of Traci (Mitchell) Jacobs, Alyson (Tom) Brodner, and Amy (David) Frenk; adored Nana of Ashley (fiancé Zak), Jaime, Hannah, Jacob, Jason, and Geoffrey; devoted daughter of the late Florence and the late Theodore Mitchel; cherished sister of Valerye (Arnold) Siegel and Thomas (Frada) Mitchel; dear sister-in-law of Fred (Marilyn) Feirstein; treasured aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Judy was lovingly cared for by Barbara. Judy adored her family and they intensely loved her; she will also be remembered for her artistic talents. Service Thursday, 2:00 p.m. at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to METAVIVOR, www.metavivor.org or JourneyCare Hospice, www.journeycare.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 16, 2019
