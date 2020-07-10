Judith M. Scanlon (nee Krick) 75, July 6, 2020, Loving wife of William E. Scanlon. Beloved mother of Karen (Thomas) Kenny, Mark Schneider, Bridine (Scott) Sowa, and William (Cara) Scanlon. Devoted grandmother of Brooke, Kelly, Luke, Amanda, Briley, and Violet. Sister of Theodore Krick and Joanne (Merle) DiNovo. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday 9:00 a.m. from Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago to St. Barnabas Church 10134 S. Longwood Dr. for Mass 10:00 a.m. Int. Private. Visitation Sunday 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (Due to current guidelines Face Masks and Social Distancing Required, attendance is limited 50 people at a time.). For info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com