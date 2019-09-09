Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Judith Mae Light Obituary
Judith Mae Light, 88, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and formerly of Highland Park, IL. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Light; loving mother of Corey (Jane) Light, Randi Light and Allison (Scott) Shapiro; proud grandmother of Robert, David, Noah, Zack and Jordan; sister of the late Howard Klein. Funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Memorial contributions to G.I. Research Foundation (www.giresearchfoundation.org) appreciated. Funeral information 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 9, 2019
