Judith Mae Light, 88, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and formerly of Highland Park, IL. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Light; loving mother of Corey (Jane) Light, Randi Light and Allison (Scott) Shapiro; proud grandmother of Robert, David, Noah, Zack and Jordan; sister of the late Howard Klein. Funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Memorial contributions to G.I. Research Foundation (www.giresearchfoundation.org) appreciated. Funeral information 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 9, 2019