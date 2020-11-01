Judith Marie Boylan, age 72, went to heaven on October 29, 2020. She was the cherished daughter of the late Dorothy, née Kohlman, and Peter Boylan. Judy had a life of service to others, being kind and generous to all who knew her. A true animal lover, she devoted much time and supplies to several animal shelters. Although we will all miss her terribly, the memories of her and her special wit and humor will be with us forever. God Bless Judy.
Private Visitation Tuesday, November 3rd, 10:00 a.m. until time of prayers, 12:00 p.m. at Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th St. Burbank, IL. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of your choice
