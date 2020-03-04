Home

Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
Prayer Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:30 AM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Queen of the Rosary Church

Judith Marie Glomski

Judith Marie Glomski Obituary
Judith M. Glomski (nee Land), 76, of Elk Grove Village for 51 years peacefully passed away at home on March 3, 2020. She was a loving homemaker and a 7 year volunteer at PADS. Judith was the beloved wife of Charles E. for 55 years; loving mother of Christopher C. (Jennifer Rupert), Daniel J. (the late Barbara A.), Julie A. (Jerome) Stanislawski, Kerry M. (Eric) Tholl, Michael P., and the late Kevin M. Glomski; dear sister of Kathryn M. Spencer, the late Gerard E. (Margie) Land, and the late Michael T. Land. She also leaves many loving nieces, nephews and friends. A visitation will be held Friday, March 6, from 3 to 9 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Chapel prayers Saturday, 9:30 a.m., proceeding to Queen of the Rosary Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at St. Michael Cemetery, Palatine. Memorial contributions to the National Stroke Assc. or Clearbrook Center. For more info, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 4, 2020
