Judith(Judi) Marie Milke, aged 69, passed away in her Shreveport home on Monday 26oct2020 at the end of a long respiratory illness. Daughter of Scottie and Leonard Milke, she is survived by siblings Tom, Susan, Deborah and David. Judi is cousin to: Gary, Karen and Mark, and aunt to: Jennifer, Lisa, Bethann, Michael, Jessica and Tommy.



She was born in Chicago where she lived until our family moved to Glenview IL. She graduated from Glenbrook South HS, the UofI (Champaign) and UW Madison Law School. She moved to Shreveport LA in the 80's where she worked as an Attorney for over 30 years, until retirement.



Judi accomplished a great deal in life. She never followed the path of least resistance, particularly when that path conflicted with her principles. For myself, my sister spent a great deal of time guiding me through my college years when she lived in Madison - those years that I can recall with true fondness, filled with great memories and jokes that I still laugh about today.



In lieu of condolences, simply consider examining "the path of least resistance" the next time it conflicts with your own principles – I think Judi would be happy with that.





