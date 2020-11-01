1/1
Judith Marie Milke
Judith(Judi) Marie Milke, aged 69, passed away in her Shreveport home on Monday 26oct2020 at the end of a long respiratory illness. Daughter of Scottie and Leonard Milke, she is survived by siblings Tom, Susan, Deborah and David. Judi is cousin to: Gary, Karen and Mark, and aunt to: Jennifer, Lisa, Bethann, Michael, Jessica and Tommy.

She was born in Chicago where she lived until our family moved to Glenview IL. She graduated from Glenbrook South HS, the UofI (Champaign) and UW Madison Law School. She moved to Shreveport LA in the 80's where she worked as an Attorney for over 30 years, until retirement.

Judi accomplished a great deal in life. She never followed the path of least resistance, particularly when that path conflicted with her principles. For myself, my sister spent a great deal of time guiding me through my college years when she lived in Madison - those years that I can recall with true fondness, filled with great memories and jokes that I still laugh about today.

In lieu of condolences, simply consider examining "the path of least resistance" the next time it conflicts with your own principles – I think Judi would be happy with that.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 31, 2020
Deborah Denison
October 31, 2020
Judi was one of my dearest friends in high school. We were in French class together and did several plays as well. She introduced me to my first girl friend. We called each other sidekick. We recently started emailing each other again in the last couple of years. A reunion was planed. I will miss her laugh and wit. Au revoir mon ami. Bon Voyage
Phil Reid
Friend
October 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Sharon A Doyle
Coworker
October 30, 2020
Judi was an Amazing person, she was my son Jarrett's Godmother she along with Dannye Malone christened him in 1997. She never missed a Birthday nor Christmas, she always made sure he had everything he need all through school. We will truly miss Marrianne. Love you always Judi.
Mavice Thigpen
October 29, 2020
She was a big part of my life and although we divorced I thought about her often. Rest in peace rebel.
James Cardelli
October 29, 2020
As the days and weeks pass,and as you return to life's routine,may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
