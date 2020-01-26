Home

Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
(708) 547-8200
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
St Domitilla Church
4940 Washington Street
Hillside, IL
Judith Marie Morrison, nee Doherty, beloved wife of the late William O.; loving mother of William Jr. (Marilyn), John (Betty), Mary (Bruce Heinrich) and Edward (fiancée Amy Pizano), proud grandmother of Jeff, Sue (Aaron) Fogg, Sarah (Ryan) Zink, Emily, Kimberly (fiancé Jeff Szczewski), Melissa (Mike Giblin) and Michael; special GG of four plus; fond sister of the late Jeanne O'Brien; dear aunt of many. Avid knitter, card player, reader & swimmer. Memorial visitation Saturday, February 1, 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral mass 11:00 a.m. at St Domitilla Church, 4940 Washington Street, Hillside, IL. Private Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Berkeley Public Library, 1637 Taft Avenue, Berkeley, IL 60163. Arrangements entrusted to Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, Info 800-562-0082 or www.hursen,com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020
