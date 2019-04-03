|
Judith Ann Menaker 80 of Des Plaines was born on September 21, 1938 to Ethel and the late Louis Caamano and passed away April 1, 2018. Judith was the loving mother of Guy and Adam (Camila) Menaker; devoted grandmother of Anthony Menaker; caring sister of the late Arthur Davidson and cousin of Linda Davidson. Memorial visitation Friday from 4-8pm at Oehler Funeral Home 2099 Miner St. Des Plaines, IL. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the . Funeral info 847-824-5155 or oehlerfuneralhome.com
