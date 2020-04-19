|
Judith Noble was born July 18, 1934 to Guy and Marion Rising. She passed peacefully at home on April 14th. Judith received a bachelors in Medical Technology from Albany College of Pharmacy, part of Union University, and a Master's of Science from University of Michigan in Microbiology. She then went on to work post graduate in Cancer Research at University of Michigan. It was there that she met her husband of 59 years, Robert Noble, while he was also a graduate student. She then worked as pharmacology patent researcher for Hercules Powder Company. Upon moving to Lake Forest in 1968 with her husband and two children, she participated in school board referendums, American Association of University Women, and what would become an enduring legacy as Toy Department Chairman for the First Presbyterian Church Rummage sale. Her love and patience gave new life and happiness to discarded and sometime over-loved dolls and toys. She also took on the task of organizing and enhancing the church library. She had a passion for sewing that sometimes bordered on art, creating dresses and costumes for her daughter and grandchildren. As her children entered high school, she supported their activities and often sold tickets or created props for Lake Forest High School and Center Stage Theatre productions. Her kindness and dedication to volunteer causes will be remembered. She was also an avid reader and baker. She is survived by her husband Robert, her sister Carole Martin (Charles Martin, husband), son Douglas Noble (Laura Noble, wife), daughter Karen Noble Capen (Quinn Capen, husband), 4 granddaughters of which she was incredibly proud: Heather, Emma, Christianna, and Dominique. Interment will be private. Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date when friends and family can safely gather. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 19 to Apr. 23, 2020