Judi was born in Chicago, Oct 8, 1953. She graduated from St. Mary High School in 1971, and was an active member of the Alumnae Assn. Judi married the love of her life, John Olsen, Oct. 24, 1975. They moved to Oak Lawn in 1987 where they raised their 2 children.
She survived cancer twice, but not without permanent complications that made her daily life challenging. She accepted these insults to her body & spirit with strength & determination; She overcame what she could, accepted what she couldn't with grace.
She lived with a spirit filled with generosity & gratitude and a heart filled with fidelity to family and friends. She had a terrific sense of humor, which brought joy to others and to herself.
Without hesitation, people really like her. Even if they didn't have a chance to get to know her, people were always glad they'd met her. Judi was unforgettable. She put so many smiles on so many faces throughout her whole life.
On March 22, 2020, COVID-19 took John from her. She missed him terribly, every day. In May, she suffered a debilitating stroke. She worked hard, relentlessly and made great progress toward recovery. She died suddenly and unexpectedly on Sept. 10.
Judi is preceded in death by her parents, Denise & Dick Hart, and by her sister, Rene' Hart Brand. She was beloved and is deeply missed by her son Gregory (special friend Hillary Plemons) and by her daughter Adrienne and her husband John Garvin. Their children, Jack, Ella & Nathan, were the light of her life. She is profoundly missed by her sister, Bobi Keenan and her daughters Lisa Harrison & Sheila Abregov, by extended family and dear friends who have shared her life for many years.
We who love her are consoled by our Faith that she and John are reunited again and will be able to celebrate their 45th Wedding Anniversary together after all.
Due to COVID-19 no services will be held. When it is safe to gather and be together again, we will have a big party to celebrate John and Judi's lives.
Donations in Judi's memory may be made to: Shirley Ryan Ability Lab- 355 E. Erie, Chicago, IL 60611
St. Mary Alumnae Assn- P.O.Box 1727, Oak Park, IL 60304
Arrangements Entrusted by Marin Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care; Chicago, IL. marinfuneralhome.com