1/1
Judith Olsen
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judi was born in Chicago, Oct 8, 1953. She graduated from St. Mary High School in 1971, and was an active member of the Alumnae Assn. Judi married the love of her life, John Olsen, Oct. 24, 1975. They moved to Oak Lawn in 1987 where they raised their 2 children.

She survived cancer twice, but not without permanent complications that made her daily life challenging. She accepted these insults to her body & spirit with strength & determination; She overcame what she could, accepted what she couldn't with grace.

She lived with a spirit filled with generosity & gratitude and a heart filled with fidelity to family and friends. She had a terrific sense of humor, which brought joy to others and to herself.

Without hesitation, people really like her. Even if they didn't have a chance to get to know her, people were always glad they'd met her. Judi was unforgettable. She put so many smiles on so many faces throughout her whole life.

On March 22, 2020, COVID-19 took John from her. She missed him terribly, every day. In May, she suffered a debilitating stroke. She worked hard, relentlessly and made great progress toward recovery. She died suddenly and unexpectedly on Sept. 10.

Judi is preceded in death by her parents, Denise & Dick Hart, and by her sister, Rene' Hart Brand. She was beloved and is deeply missed by her son Gregory (special friend Hillary Plemons) and by her daughter Adrienne and her husband John Garvin. Their children, Jack, Ella & Nathan, were the light of her life. She is profoundly missed by her sister, Bobi Keenan and her daughters Lisa Harrison & Sheila Abregov, by extended family and dear friends who have shared her life for many years.

We who love her are consoled by our Faith that she and John are reunited again and will be able to celebrate their 45th Wedding Anniversary together after all.

Due to COVID-19 no services will be held. When it is safe to gather and be together again, we will have a big party to celebrate John and Judi's lives.

Donations in Judi's memory may be made to: Shirley Ryan Ability Lab- 355 E. Erie, Chicago, IL 60611

St. Mary Alumnae Assn- P.O.Box 1727, Oak Park, IL 60304

Arrangements Entrusted by Marin Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care; Chicago, IL. marinfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marin Funeral Home
2744 W 51St St
Chicago, IL 60632
(773) 436-2746
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 19, 2020
Judi and I met in 3rd grade and have been best friends since! We went through everything together! Kids,birthdays, garage sales, Ron of Japan, baseball and bingo! I will miss her forever. She made my life richer just from her friendship! I miss texting her every other day.

Rosie, I love and miss you! Thanks for our friendship!
Peggy Meisl
Friend
September 19, 2020
Memories of hummels, pianos, shrimp and Christmas celebrations with our families. This year has been challenging enough without the loss of both Uncle John and Aunt Judi, thinking of Adrienne and Greg more than ever. May you find comfort in knowing they have some amazing company up there.
Lori Eichelberger
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved