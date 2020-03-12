|
Judith Partridge, nee Garfi, Age 73, passed away on March 2, 2020. Loving mother of Cassie Partridge and Camden Partridge. Cherished daughter of the late Theodora (nee Pukis) and the late Joseph S. Garfi. Dear sister of the late Patricia Johnson, the late Joseph Garfi, Pamela Dunn, Lawrence Garfi and Deborah Garfi. Fond aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Also survived by relatives and friends.
Visitation, Friday, March 13, 2020, 4:00PM to 8:00PM at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois. Funeral, Saturday, March 14, 2020, 11:45AM Service and Time of Remembrance to be held at the funeral home. Interment Fairmount-Willow Hills Memorial Park, Willow Springs, Illinois.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2020