Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
(708) 496-0200
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:45 AM
Judith Partridge

Judith Partridge Obituary
Judith Partridge, nee Garfi, Age 73, passed away on March 2, 2020. Loving mother of Cassie Partridge and Camden Partridge. Cherished daughter of the late Theodora (nee Pukis) and the late Joseph S. Garfi. Dear sister of the late Patricia Johnson, the late Joseph Garfi, Pamela Dunn, Lawrence Garfi and Deborah Garfi. Fond aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Also survived by relatives and friends.

Visitation, Friday, March 13, 2020, 4:00PM to 8:00PM at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois. Funeral, Saturday, March 14, 2020, 11:45AM Service and Time of Remembrance to be held at the funeral home. Interment Fairmount-Willow Hills Memorial Park, Willow Springs, Illinois.

For more information, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2020
