Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
Westlawn Cemetery (Memorial Section)
7801 W. Montrose
Norridge, IL
View Map
Judith Perlmutter Fink, age 77. Beloved wife of the late Jerold. Dear sister of the late Susanne Perlmutter Spellberg. Devoted aunt of Dr. David Spellberg (Elisabeth Caplan), Philip Spellberg (Dianne Leland), Alan Spellberg (Audra Kaplan), Dr. Scott Emalfarb (Jami Marcus), Brian Emalfarb and Michelle Fine. Loving great-aunt of Sean, Jordyn (Derek),Leah, Claire, Jack, Joseph, Helen, and Nathan Spellberg, Hannah and Brandon Emalfarb, and Jordan and Rebecca Fine. Graveside service Thursday 3PM at Westlawn Cemetery (Memorial Section), 7801 W. Montrose, Norridge, IL In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 8, 2020
