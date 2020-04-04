|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Judith Plotkin-Goldberg. Judy passed away on April 3, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center, due to complications from the Covid-19 Virus.
Judy was born on September 25, 1931 in Springfield, Massachusetts to Nathan and Tess Nirenstein. She was educated at Connecticut College for Women. On June 7, 1952, she married Samuel Plotkin from Highland Park, IL. Together, they raised four sons, Oscar, Jonathan, Evan, and Daniel, and one daughter, Elizabeth.
Shortly after relocating to the Springfield area from Highland Park, Illinois in 1961, Judy found her passion for volunteering within the community. She began by devoting her free time to volunteering in the radiation department at what was once known as Springfield Hospital. Yet, through the years, Judy proved that being a volunteer could mean so much more. Over time she became a member of the Board of Directors at Baystate Health Systems, went on to be the first female chairman of that board, and served proudly for two terms. In later years, Judy remained involved with Baystate as a community volunteer, on the Board of Directors of the Baystate Health Foundation, and on the board at Bay Path University and the SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals). She was also a corporator of StageWest and the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, and as a trustee of Wilberham Monson Academy. In 1986 Judy received the Woman of the Year Award from the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce for her work in health care, the arts and higher education spanning a quarter century. In her spare time, Judy was a noted voice over artist for radio and television while also appearing in numerous local commercials and local television programming.
Judy will always be remembered for her impeccable style, her fashionable sunglasses, as well as her red lipstick. She was an avid international traveler, reader, and had a deep love for her family and animals of all kinds. Her fondest memories included summers spent on Nantucket, and by her backyard pool on Morningside Drive in Longmeadow socializing with friends. She and Sam were both philanthropic, and were involved in elevating organizations such as Israel Bonds, Jewish Federation, and Sinai Temple among many others.
In addition to her own family, Judy touched the lives of so many others. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and friend, as well as a pioneer for women yearning to make a difference in their communities. Her family is eternally thankful for the extraordinary nurses and caregivers who loved her and took care of her through the years.
Judy is predeceased by her husband of 36 years, Samuel D. Plotkin, her husband of just three months, Dr. Shelley Goldberg, and her brother, David Nirenstein. She is survived by her children, Oscar (former wife Heidi James), Jonathan (Robin), Evan (Martha), Daniel (Mollie), Elizabeth (Bruce Leshine), grandchildren, Alexandra (Michael Shiels), Lindsay, Nathaniel (Johanna), Noah (Nana), Oliver (Dana), Alexander (Mollie), Pearl, Tess, Sam, Julian, Sam, Sophie, Shelby (fiancé Tom Sullivan), Abigail, great-grandchildren, Thorson, Solomon, Arlo, and her beloved pup, Scout.
Due to the ongoing national heath crisis, funeral services will be restricted to immediate family. A memorial service for extended family and friends will be announced at the appropriate time. May her memory be a blessing.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2020