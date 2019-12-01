|
Judy Pugh, 75, passed away on November 24, at her home in Austin with her family.
After college she married Charles "Chuck" Pugh. They celebrated their 54th anniversary last May. Chuck and Judy lived in Naperville Illinois for 25 years before retiring to Austin, Tx.
She is survived by her husband Chuck sons Christopher (Kelly) and Jonathan, grandchildren, Margaret and Madeline, her brother Ron (Sally) niece and nephews.
A gathering for remembrance of Judy's life is planned for next year.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019