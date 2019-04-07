JUDITH R. MOOREThe Moore Family announces the passing of Judith R. Moore, 82, of Lake Forest. She died peacefully with her family by her side.Her parents, Dr. Franz W. and Barbara Baumann, raised Judith and her four siblings in San Francisco. Judith attended Lewis and Clark College; the Hague University in Holland and the University of California at Berkeley. Judith and John R. ("Ron") Moore were married in 1960. Together, they raised four children-Lee (Rene); Roni (Robert Neumann); Tim (Renee) and Elaine (Darrin Manke) in Toronto, Canada, Lincolnshire and Lake Forest. In addition to her husband, John R. Moore-the CEO (former) of Midas International-four children and their spouses, Judith is survived by ten beloved grandchildren: Andrea and John Leland Moore; Alexandra, Samantha, Barbara and Emma Neumann; Jason and Carter Manke; and Ellie and Finn Moore. "Honey" loved to support her grandchildren's sports and musical activities, inspiring their interest in wildlife and environmental conservation as well as the cultural arts. Judith was actively involved in philanthropic causes that aligned with her passions, serving as a member of the Woman's Board of the Ravinia Festival and the Honorary Steering Committee for the Rita Hayworth Gala benefitting the . She is a former member of the Misericordia Women's Board and the Brookfield Zoo Women's Board as well as the Kenilworth Chapter of the Infant Welfare Society. Her love of California and Yosemite National Park was underscored by her lifelong membership to the Sierra Club.Judith leaves behind a commitment to family and to service--and absolutely beautiful memories. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, April 13, at Exmoor Country Club. Memorial contributions may be made in Judith's honor to Ravinia Festival. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary