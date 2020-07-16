1/
Judith Roman
The world lost a firecracker when Judith (Judy) Lynne Roman, nee Cabaniss, age 61, of Glenview passed away peacefully at home on July 1, surrounded by family and close friends. Beloved Girlie to her Bear, Christopher Roman, for more than 40 wonderful years. Kickass mom to Heather (Cory Ginter) Roman, and Beth Roman. Loving Grammie to Amelia and August. Devoted daughter to Pauline and the late William Cabaniss. Supportive sister to Nancy (Steve) Schrock, Linda (Peggy Glynn) Cabaniss, the late Ellen (John Lenox) Gandolfo, and the late Carol (the late Michael Hargrove) Cabaniss. Dear sister-in-law to Mark (Joanna) Roman, Pam (Wally) Barron and the late Greg (Cathy) Roman. Cherished aunt to many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. A Glenview resident for close to 40 years, she was an active member in the community and a Team Mom to many. She had a long career in construction and financial administration, and if you asked any of her bosses, they will admit she was the one who really ran the show! Judy had a welcoming heart, making friends everywhere she went. Always one to include everybody, she was the glue that bonded us together, a true force to be reckoned with. A visitation will be held Saturday, July 11, at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 1104 Waukegan Rd. Glenview, IL. from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, with a prayer service at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For more information, please call 847-901-4012.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
JUL
11
Prayer Service
01:30 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
1104 Waukegan Rd
Glenview, IL 60025
(847)901-4012
July 13, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
July 13, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
