Judith Roman

The world lost a firecracker when Judith (Judy) Lynne Roman, nee Cabaniss, age 61, of Glenview passed away peacefully at home on July 1, surrounded by family and close friends. Beloved Girlie to her Bear, Christopher Roman, for more than 40 wonderful years. Kickass mom to Heather (Cory Ginter) Roman, and Beth Roman. Loving Grammie to Amelia and August. Devoted daughter to Pauline and the late William Cabaniss. Supportive sister to Nancy (Steve) Schrock, Linda (Peggy Glynn) Cabaniss, the late Ellen (John Lenox) Gandolfo, and the late Carol (the late Michael Hargrove) Cabaniss. Dear sister-in-law to Mark (Joanna) Roman, Pam (Wally) Barron and the late Greg (Cathy) Roman. Cherished aunt to many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. A Glenview resident for close to 40 years, she was an active member in the community and a Team Mom to many. She had a long career in construction and financial administration, and if you asked any of her bosses, they will admit she was the one who really ran the show! Judy had a welcoming heart, making friends everywhere she went. Always one to include everybody, she was the glue that bonded us together, a true force to be reckoned with. A visitation will be held Saturday, July 11, at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 1104 Waukegan Rd. Glenview, IL. from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, with a prayer service at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. For more information, please call 847-901-4012.