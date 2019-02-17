Resources More Obituaries for Judith Roth Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Judith Roth

The Art of Life: Chicago Loses an Important ArtistJudith Roth, revered Chicago artist, loving mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, teacher, and friend, passed away from cancer on February 9, 2019 at the age of 83.Daughter of the late David and Shirley Shuman and loving wife of the late Dr. David Roth, she was a sparkle of joy and light for those who were touched by her compassion, bright shiny smile, and giggly warmth. Her breathtaking artwork is a tribute to her amazing ability to absorb the beauty, passion, and color of life. Judith was born on July 18, 1935 in Boston and showed exceptional artistic talent at a very young age. After graduating Boston Museum School on scholarship she was awarded another scholarship to attend Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture before completing her BFA at Tufts University. Judith met her husband at a Hillel function while he was studying at Boston University. She taught figure drawing and painting for many years at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago; Columbia College IL; The Art Center; The Figurative Art League; and Adler House. Recipient of numerous awards, purchase prizes, and an Illinois Arts Council Project Completion Grant, Judith's prolific career included many exhibitions. Her art is held in numerous private and corporate collections. She advocated for the art community as well as non-profit causes. Judith served as president and vice president of the Chicago Women's Caucus for Art (CWCA) and as an affiliate member of the ARC Gallery. One of her biggest contributions to Chicago was founding the Ravenswood ArtWalk (RAW) to engage her community via the CWCA. She was appointed to the CTA Brown Line "Arts in Transit" panel and honored by the Ravenswood Community Council. Judith loved music, theater, and was even taking tap-dancing lessons before she fell ill. She studied and played many instruments including the piano, guitar, recorder, fiddle, viol, mandolin, and most recently the banjo, frequenting multiple classes and jams at The Old Town School of Folk Music, which became almost a second home."Judith had a kind of Joie de Vivre and wanted to do everything and know everything. Her spirit and enthusiasm brightened people's lives," recalls a close friend. She adored her daughters and grandchildren and was an incredible teacher, sharing her vast knowledge of the creative world. Judith enjoyed theater, opera and music, especially folk music. She was very proud of and loved Chicago, its history, culture, architecture, and her beloved Cubs! Her passion for the City spilled out into everything she did. An avid "recycler", she lived her life trying to preserve the environment.She leaves behind two daughters Naomi and Shoshanna; grandsons Yedidya and Netanel; as well as two nephews, other family, and friends. A private ceremony was observed and contributions can be made in her memory to The Old Town School of Folk Music, Chicago Women's Caucus for Art, Ravenswood ArtWalk, and the Art Center. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019