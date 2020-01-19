Home

Judith Sara Schermond


1945 - 2019
Judith Sara Schermond Obituary
Judith Sara Schermond, 73, peacefully passed away at her Chicago home May 14, 2019 with daughters by her side. Born June 19,1945 in Kearny, NJ and raised in Lorain, OH by parents, John and Sara Schermond. Judy enjoyed a satisfying career in Microbiology, as researcher and professor at UIC. Judy's many passions included travel, books, genealogy, and love of family. Beloved wife of 32 years to the late Richard Ernest Anders. Cherished mother of Robin (Michael) Schultz and Melinda (David) Chaney. Proud and loving grandmother of Tracy (Mattison) LeMieux, Ryan Kelly, Andrew (Emily) Boychuck, Nathaniel Boychuck, Elena and Evan Schultz, Leah and Lucas Chaney. Sister of John Frederick Schermond II, special cousin of Bonnie (Ross) Hall, former spouse of Arnold Robert Dunbar, aunt, stepmother, and friend to many. Private services to be held in Kearny, NJ.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020
