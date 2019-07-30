|
Judith A. Steigerwald, 78, of Huntley died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on July 29, 2019
Visitation will be on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 11am until 3pm with at service held at 3pm all at DeFiore Funeral Home -10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.
Judy was born January 29, 1941 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin the daughter of Wilbert and Edella Weatherall. She married Gerald Steigerwald on December 6, 1975. She worked at Dominick's. Judy loved to tap dance and was a member of the Sun City Strutter's, she enjoyed golfing, bowling, Bunco, and playing cards . Her greatest joy in life was her children and grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry, her children, Steve (Teresa) Biron, Lynn(Harmon) Garwood, grandchildren, Maximilian, Madelyn, Jake, Josie, Jaclyn and Jesse. She was also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends who adored her.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents and by her sister, Barbara.
For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 30, 2019